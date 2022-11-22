Action in the Group D of the FIFA World Cup 2022 started with a goalless draw between Denmark and Tunisia. From around the globe fans are witnessing the action in the highly-awaited 2022 FIFA World Cup, which for the first time ever hosted in the Arab world by Qatar. The 22nd edition of football World Cup started from November 20 when the host nation took on Ecuador. The final of the biggest 2022 soccer tournament will be played on December 18. 32 teams will compete in the showpiece event with eight groups segmented from A to H for league stages. Group stage matches will be followed by knockouts in which the first round will include 16 teams. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will see the defending champions France drafted with Denmark, Australia and Tunisia in group D. France are the hot favourites to top from group D. Each team from the group will play against other three teams once in the group stage. Win for the team will earn them 3 points whereas in case the match gets tied, the concerned teams will get a point apiece.Winner and runner up of the group with most points on the group table will proceed further into the round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D Points Table

Position Teams P W D L GF GA GD Points - Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 - Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 - France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D league stage will kick-start from 22 November when Denmark takes on Tunisia at Education City Stadium. The last match of group D will be played on 30 November between Australia and Denmark at Al Wakrah Sports Club.

