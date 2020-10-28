Barcelona and Juventus are here to take on each other at the Allianz Training Centre in the Champions League 2020-21 game. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 for the captain and the vice-captain along with the probable lineup for the fantasy XI. In this game, the fans will be missing out on the services of Cristiano Ronaldo who has been tested positive with COVID-19 for the third time and could possibly miss out on the match. The Catalan Giants walked into the game with a 1-3 loss against Real Madrid. Whereas, Juventus walks into the game with a 3-3 draw against Verona. Barcelona Announces 21-Member Squad for Champions League 2020-21 Match Against Juventus, Check Predicted Playing XI of Both Teams.

Both the teams have a few shares of the players that are doubtful for the fixture. Marc-André ter Stegen, Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti are doubtful for the match. Matheus Fernandes has been ruled out of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo who has been tested positive for the third time could be one of the obvious names which are doubtful. However, the club is yet to pass a statement on the availability for the game. Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro and Leonard Bonucci are doubtful. Matthijs De Ligt has been ruled out of the game due to an injury.

JUV vs BAR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Lionel Messi

With the kind of a form that Lionel Messi has been in currently, it is very likely that Messi would score a goal. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner would surely be one of the names who could leave a mark in the upcoming encounter and deserves to be the captain of your side.

JUV vs BAR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala would be an obvious choice for the Vice-Captain of your team. The last time the two teams met each other in the Champions League 2017 tie, the Argentine scored a couple of goals and thus is expected to replicate his performance once again.

JUVvs BARProbable Playing XI

Barcelona Likely Playing XI: Neto; Roberto, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong; Griezmann, Pedri, Fati; Messi

Juventus Likely Playing XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Demiral, Danilo, Frabotta; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Dybala, Morata

