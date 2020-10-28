Barcelona and Juventus are set to take on each other in the Champions League 2020-21 match at the Allianz Training Centre. For now, if reports are to be believed the most awaited battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been averted as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been tested positive with COVID-19 for the third time. However, there has been no official confirmation from the club about the same. For now, Barcelona has announced their 21-member squad for the upcoming game. In the later part of the article, we shall have a look at the playing XI of both sides. Juventus Gives a Befitting Reply to Barcelona After the Catalans Post a Video of Lionel Messi’s Goal Ahead of Champions League 2020-21.

Talking about the Barcelona squad, the team has obviously has the services of Lionel Messi, Sergino Dest. Barcelona enters the game with a 1-3 defeat in the El Clasico 2020-21 against Real Madrid. The team would surely be looking to iron out the differences. Talking about Juventus, in the absence of Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata might feature in the playing XI. Now, let’s have a look at the squad declared by Barcelona and the playing XI of both teams below:

Playing XI:

Barcelona: Neto; Roberto, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong; Griezmann, Pedri, Fati; Messi

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Demiral, Danilo, Frabotta; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Dybala, Morata

Barcelona could be expected to take on the field with 4-2-3-1 formation whereas, Juventus will take on the Catalan Giants with 4-4-2 lineup. The bookies and the sporting pundits find it difficult to predict the clear winner out of the two, Many of them feel the match could end up into a draw.

