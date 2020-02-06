Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi to Play Together at Juventus? Bianconeri Reportedly Interested in Signing the Six-Time Ballon d’Or Winner!

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lionel Messi’s public fall out with Eric Abidal has sent the transfer market buzzing. After the spat, it is said that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would quit Barcelona in the coming season. Needless to say that the clubs from all over the world have lined up to get the hold of Messi. One of them is Juventus. Yes! You read it right. As per reports, Juventus is one of the four prime clubs who are keen on having Messi on board. If the deal materialises, the fans could watch Messi and Ronaldo playing for the same club. Lionel Messi to Manchester City Transfer Latest News Update: Barcelona Talisman Rumoured to Leave Camp Nou After Fallout.

As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport, apart from Juventus, Manchester United, Manchester City, Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain are the ones who are interesting in getting Messi in their team. Lionel Messi contract with the current club starts that he can join any club of his choice on a free transfer in the summer. However, it is very unlikely that it would happen as the club is already paying heavy wages for Ronaldo and getting Messi would only add on to their expenses. Ditto with PSG.

Manchester United who has had a tough time in recent times might not be able to bear the expenses of Messi. It is very likely that even the Barcelona forward would not be interested in playing in Europe. Inter Milan might also not be able to afford his expenses. Manchester City would be an ideal destination as they can afford his wages and are surely one of the best teams in the world.