FC Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao go head to head in the latest round of La Liga 2019-20. The Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga game will be played at Camp Nou. Barcelona will be looking to go back to the top of the La Liga 2019-20 points table with a win. Real Madrid are current table toppers. As Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao take on each other in the La Liga match, we take a look at the results of last five football matches between the two sides. BAR vs ATH Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Football Match.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa de Rey 2019-20

In the previous meeting between the two sides earlier this year, Atletico Bilbao emerged victorious by 1-0 in a contest which was heading towards goalless draw. However, Sergio Busquets’ own goal in the additional time handed Atletico Bilbao victory.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20

Last year, Athletic Bilbao handed Barcelona 1-0 defeat thanks to Aritz Aduriz’s goal in the 89th minute. A. Capa’s assist made it possible for Athletic Bilbao to go 1-0 up towards the end. Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann Involved in Training Ground Altercation After Sevilla Draw, Boss Quique Setien Forced to Intervene.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, La Liga 2018-19

In the contest that took place last year in February the two sides played out a goalless draw. Barcelona enjoyed the majority of goal possession but failed to score.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2018-19

The two teams were involved in another draw, but this time both of them opened the scoring. Athletic Bilbao took lead in the 41st minute while Munir El Haddadi after an asset from Lionel Messi drew level for Barcelona.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2017-18

Barcelona picked up a fine victory in a home game after scoring two goals in the first half. Paco Alcacer and Lionel Messi scored in eighth and 30th minute respectively to hand their side a 2-0 win.

