La Liga Live Streaming Online: Barcelona’s problem with inconsistency was laid bare once again when they face Sevilla in their last encounter. The Catalonians struggled to create any chance and the tepid display cost them the top spot in the league. Athletic Bilbao are a decent outfit, and their current 10th position in the points table does not do justice to the quality present in the squad. They are known for their free-flowing football and can challenge Barcelona at the Nou Camp if they play to their true potential. Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of La Liga 2019-20 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last Five BAR vs ATH Football Games.

In Frenkie de Jong’s continued absence, Arthur will likely come in the Barcelona midfield which is struggling to get hold over opponents. Ivan Rakitic failed to come up with defence-splitting passes against Sevilla which will cost him a place in the starting eleven. Nelson Semedo continues to feature for Barcelona in the absence of Sergi Roberto with Jordi Alba manning the opposite flank. Lionel Messi has failed to perform against a team that man-mark him, and it will be interesting to note if Bilbao opts for similar tactics. Luis Suarez could be an impact substitute as he eases way into first-team football post a lengthy layoff. BAR vs ATH Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Football Match.

Yuri Berchiche is suspended for the contest due to accumulation of cards, but apart from him, everybody is available for selection for Athletic Bilbao. Skipper Iker Muniain has been around for some time and knows what it is like to play against a technically superior side like Barcelona. He will be the link between midfield and attack for the visitors. Raul Garcia should lead the Athletic Bilbao forward line and will be assisted by Inigo Cordoba and Inaki Williams.

When is Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga 2019-20 match will be played at Camp Nou, also known as the Reale Arena on June 22, 2020 (Sunday midnight). The match will be held at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters available for La Liga 2019-20 in India. Hence, fans will not be able to live telecast the Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

But fans can always catch the live action of La Liga 2019-20 matches on online platforms. To watch the live-action of Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match, fans can visit the official Facebook page of La Liga and watch the game live. Barcelona at home are a completely different outfit, and despite not being in the best of forms, they will get the job done against Athletic Bilbao.

