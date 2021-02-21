Barcelona have had a tough season under Ronald Koeman where there is a strong possibility of the team finishing with no titles. They were thumped 1-4 at home by Paris in their Champions League round of 16 first leg in midweek which has caused a lot of anger amongst the supporter. They will look for some positivity when they face Cadiz in a La Liga fixture. The Catalonians have won their last five games in the league but the horror show in Europe has undone all the momentum that was building under Ronald Koeman. Opponents Cadiz are 16th in the points table and just three points from safety. They have been poor of late and a game at the Camp Nou will be a huge test for them. Barcelona’s Morale On an All-Time Low After Losing 4-1 to PSG in Champions League 2021.

Gerard Pique endured a nightmare on his return to football where he was harrowed by Kylian Mbappe. The veteran Spanish defender will hope for normalcy to resume against Cadiz. Lionel Messi partners Antoine Griezmann and Francisco Trincao in the final third and the trio should enjoy a lot of possession in the opponent half given Cadiz’s poor defensive record. There have been calls to drop Sergio Busquets but Ronald Koeman will stick with the veteran midfielder for now until he finds a replacement in the summer.

Cadiz have two players missing the game in Carlos Akapo and Jose Mari but there is good news as well with Marcos Mauro returning from suspension. Choco Lozano and Alvaro Negredo start as the two forwards in an attack-minded 4-4-3 formation with Jens Jonsson and Fali as the defensive-minded central midfielders. Salvi Sanchez on the wings is blessed with raw pace and will look to stretch the Barcelona defence.

When is Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Barcelona vs Cadiz match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium. The match will take place on February 21, 2021 (Sunday) and the match is set to begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India does not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Barcelona vs Cadiz match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Cadiz, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Barcelona vs Cadiz for free. Barcelona are generally a good team at home and with the players they have got in the squad, Cadiz are in for some tough time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2021 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).