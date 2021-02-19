Barcelona has lost to PSG 4-1 in the Champions League 2021. It was as if they revisited the ghosts of the past as not very long ago, they suffered from an 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League 2020. Thus it is widely reported that the morale of the players' is at an all-time low after their recent defeat. The report further stated that the youngsters in the club have lost confidence. Talking about the game, only Lionel Messi was the one who netted one goal whereas Kylian Mbappe slammed a hat-trick. Mbappe did not score a goal in the last two years of the Champions League. Antonie Griezmann, Gerard Pique Fight Video: Watch These Two Stars Get into an Ugly Spat With Each Other During Barcelona vs PSG UCL 2021 Football Match.

He shattered a few records as he scored a hat-trick. During the game, the Barcelona camp looked like a hapless unit. The team looked so bad that the Camp Nou also witnessed their two major players getting into loggerheads with each other. It was Antoine Griezmann and Gerard Pique who got into a spat with each other and the video of the incident went viral on social media. Pique was heard yelling at Barcelona players for an inability to keep the possession.

"Not one f***ing long spell of possession, for f***s sake. F***ing hell! Come on!" Pique said, per AS. “Easy,” Griezmann said. “F***’s sake,” Pique shouted back at the Griezmann. “Not one decent spell of possession!" "That's enough Geri, easy," Griezmann shouted back. This time Pique screamed louder and told Griezmann, “F***’s sake Grizi, f***ing hell!" The incident stunned the fans.

