Barcelona will be facing FC Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy this evening as the Catalonians gear up for a tough season. The La Liga champions had a brilliant first campaign under German manager Hansi Flick but with their rivals looking to mount a comeback, it is imperative Barcelona does not let their guard down. FC Como is a team that has been making a lot of waves in European football and finished 10th in their first season in the Italian Seire A. Under former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas, the team is looking to push on and gain further grounds. Marc-Andre ter Stegen Reinstated As Barcelona Captain After Medical Report Dispute With Club.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha will continue to lead the Barcelona attack from out wide with Marcus Rashford an option from the bench. Ferran Torres will play the striker role with Pedri as the playmaker behind him. Frenkie de Jong in central midfield will make the side tick with his passing range while Gavi with his trademark runs should assist the attacking players.

Alberto Dossena is a long-term absentee for Como and there is no update on his return yet. Maximo Perrone was shown a red card in the last match but he is all set to feature here. Anastasios Douvikas will lead the attack with Assane Diao and Jesus Rodriguez on the wings.

Barcelona vs Como, Match Details

Match Barcelona vs Como Date Monday, August 11 Time 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Estadi Johan Cruyff Live Streaming, Telecast Details Barcelona YT channel

When Is Barcelona vs Como, Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 Match? Date Time and Venue

To kick off the English football season, Crystal Palace and Liverpool will clash in the FA Community Shield 2025 on Sunday, August 10. The Crystal Palace vs Liverpool will be played at the Wembley Stadium and it will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Lamine Yamal In Love Triangle? Star Barcelona Footballer 'Allegedly' Kissed Argentine Model Nicki Nicole After Unfollowing 'Ex' Cuban Singer Malu Trevejo.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Barcelona vs Como, Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 Match ?

Unfortunately, there's no live telecast available of the Barcelona vs Como match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to find Barcelona vs Como live telecast on any TV channel. For Barcelona vs Como online viewing options, read below.

Is Barcelona vs Como, Joan Gamper Trophy 2025 Match , Live Online Streaming Available?

However, fans have an online viewing option for the Barcelona vs Como Joan Gamper Trophy 2025. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Como live streaming on Barcelona's YouTube channel. Barcelona will dominate the game from the onset and should secure an easy win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2025 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).