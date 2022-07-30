Barcelona are set to play their fourth pre-season match against the NY Red Bulls. This is the third time the two teams will be facing each other in a friendly. The match will take place on July 31, 2022 (Sunday) at 4:00 am (IST), it will be played on Red Bulls' home turf, the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New York, USA. After the Catalans draw against Juventus and with Red Bull’s 5-1 loss to Orlando City, both the teams will be looking for a win. For live streaming details of Barcelona vs NY Red Bulls friendly game can scroll down below. Frenkie De Jong Transfer News: Manchester United Still in Pursuit With Barcelona Considering Loaning Out Dutch Midfielder.

Due to a shoulder problem, Red Bulls will head into the game without the service of their goalkeeper, AJ Marrucci. The MLS outfit will possibly go with their 3-4-3 formation, with Omir Fernandez and Patryk Klimala making their front three along with the 17-year-old midfielder Serge Ngoma. English midfielder Dru Yearwood is likely to start the match against the Calatan giants, and there's also a possibility for the 19-year-old Caden Clark to be in the starting XI along with the Scottish midfielder Lewis Morgan.

As for Barcelona, the young guns Araujo and Perdi are most likely to start the match as they were rested against Juventus. USA international Sergino Dest could start at the right back position. The manager might also give a chance to Gavi, Fati, and the new singing Raphina. The remaining front place might be filled by Robert Lewandowski as he is yet to get off his mark for his new club.

When is NY Red Bulls vs Barcelona, Club Friendly 2022? Know Time, Date and Venue?

The match between NY Red Bulls and Barcelona will be played at Red Bull Arena in US on July 31, 2022 (Sunday). It has a start time of 04:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of NY Red Bulls vs Barcelona, Club Friendly 2022?

Unfortunately, there will be no live TV telecast of the NY Red Bulls vs Barcelona 2022 club-friendly game in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of NY Red Bulls vs Barcelona, Club Friendly 2022?

Indian fans can catch the live action of NY Red Bulls vs Barcelona game on Barca TV+ as the match will be live streamed on Barca TV. Fans can also keep up to date with the match on the social media platforms on both the teams.

