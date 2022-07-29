There's a new twist in the Frenkie de Jong transfer saga with Barcelona reportedly considering loaning out the midfielder. De Jong has reportedly stated that he is keen on staying back at Barcelona but new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is pushing hard for a reunion with his former player as he looks to take on a rebuilding role at Old Trafford following the exit of several top stars. Although Barcelona president Joan Laporta, time and again has said that the player is not for sale, Barcelona might use this opportunity to ensure that some weight is lifted off their wage bill. Lionel Messi Gives Death Stare to Sergio Ramos After Spanish Footballer Tackles Him During PSG Training (Watch Video)

The La Liga outfit has been on a shopping spree this summer where they have signed the likes of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and in recent times Jules Kounde among other names. Should Barcelona not offload the player, they might have difficulty in registering their new signings ahead of the new season. Furthermore, the Dutchman is said to have refused a wage cut which have worsened things for the Blaugrana, who still owe €17 million in wages to the Dutchman.

Ten Hag remains keen on bringing the midfielder to Old Trafford this season. After a slow start, Manchester United have managed to sign three players, the likes of which include Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez. The Red Devils are currently grappling with Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club with the player keen on a move out of Old Trafford.

