Manchester City are set to take on Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly on Sunday, July 24. The match would be played at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). It is indeed a clash of gigantic proportions with both sides being the champions of their respective domestic leagues. While Manchester City edged out Liverpool en route to another Premier League title, Bayern Munich showed unprecedented dominance in Germany to clinch the Bundesliga crown. The match is definitely going to be a mouth-watering one with both these heavyweight sides possessing some top-quality stars in their ranks.

Pep Guardiola also would be up against his former side in Bayern Munich. The Bavarians were unstoppable in their last friendly game where they drubbed DC United 6-2. Manchester City also are on a winning run, having defeated Club America 2-1. Ahead of this blockbuster clash, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

Where is Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Club Friendly 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Bayern Munich vs Manchester City club-friendly clash would be played on July 24 (Sunday) at the Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The match is scheduled to be started at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Club Friendly 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there will be no live tv telecast of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City match in India.

How to get Free Online Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City, Club Friendly 2022?

The good news for Indian fans is Manchester City's official app City+ would provide the online live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Manchester City game. Fans need to subscribe to City+ to watch this game live.

