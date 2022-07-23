Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 23. Jadon Sancho scored the opener and Manchester United went 2-0 up when Villa conceded another through an own goal from Matty Cash. However, Leon Bailey pulled one back right after the break and Calum Chambers' came up with a late strike to level the score.

See Result:

It ends level in our fourth pre-season test 🤝#MUFC || #MUTOUR22 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2022

Watch Goal Video Highlights:

Jadon Sancho Goal:

Matty Cash's Own Goal:

Leon Bailey's Strike:

Brilliant solo goal from Leon Bailey ⭐️ Great to have him fit and firing heading into the new campaign. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/GUk3hOaEF0 — Jack Grimse (@JackGrimse) July 23, 2022

Calum Chambers' Late Goal:

Calum Chambers goal in the last minute. #MUNAVL 2:2 pic.twitter.com/73mIIFoQyB — D. The red (@Oldtrafforderz) July 23, 2022

