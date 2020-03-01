Bengaluru vs ATK, ISL 2019-20 Live Streaming: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of BFC vs ATK Semi Final Leg 1 in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

ATK FC (Photo Credits: Twitter/Roy Krishna)

Defending champions Bengaluru FC are at home against two time champions ATK in the first leg of the second semi-final of the Indian Super League. It has not been an easy ride for Bengaluru this season with goals difficult to come by. They have only managed 22 in 18 games which is surprising considering they are managed by an attack-minded coach in Carles Cuadrat. Defence though has been rock solid for them which is more than one way has helped them make it to the next round. Opponents ATK are a quality side with star names in every department. They will look to do the damage away from home to pile on the pressure on Bengaluru FC. Bengaluru FC Vs ATK FC - Live Football Score.

Sunil Chhetri is back for Bengaluru FC after a hamstring problem kept him out of several games. He might start considering his experience of playing such high-intensity games. Dimas Delgado and Erik Paartalu are key to the hosts as they bring a calming influence in midfield. Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has kept many clean sheets this term but keeping one tonight will be the best of all. He has the defensive set up in front of him that can make it happen.

Roy Krishna and David Williams of ATK have had a brilliant partnership so far, tearing apart defences in the league stage. They have their task cut out against a back four led by Juanan Gonzalez. Edu Garcia and Javier Hernandez will have to create the chances for their front two and if afforded space, they can be dangerous. ATK's fluidity will depend a lot on how these two distribute in the middle.

When is Bengaluru vs ATK, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Bengaluru vs ATK match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore on March 01, 2020 (Sunday). BFC vs ATK FC football match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru vs ATK, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Bengaluru vs ATK match will be telecasted live on Star Sports as it is the official broadcaster of ISL in India. Fans can enjoy the action of BFC vs ATK FC clash live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru vs ATK, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live streaming of Bengaluru vs ATK match will be available on Hotstar, the official online media streaming platform of Star Network. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of BFC vs ATK FC ISL match. Bengaluru FC are masters when it comes to the big games and there is a feeling they will secure a narrow win in this fixture.