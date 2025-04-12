ISL 2024-25 Final Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The 2024/25 edition of the Indian Super League reaches its final stage with Mohun Bagan battling it out with Bengaluru FC for the right to be called ISL champions. The Kolkata giants edged past Jamshedpur FC in the semis while Bengaluru got the better of Goa in the dying stages of the game to book their place in the final. The game will be played at the iconic Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata and is generating a lot of buzz. Bengaluru looked off the pace for large periods of this campaign but they have picked themselves up at the right time to challenge the Mariners and thwart their attempts at an ISL double. Mohun Bagan versus Bengaluru FC will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC Indian Super League 2024–25 Preview: Mariners Set To Face Off Blues in Blockbuster ISL Cup Final.

Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren combined well for Mohun Bagan in the final third against Jamshedpur and the duo will play a key role again. Apuia with his energy in midfield can break down the opposition's passing line while also scoring world-class goals as was evident in the last match. Tom Aldred and Alberto Rodríguez should form the central defensive partnership for the Mariners.

Bengaluru have mastered the art of not giving up, however dire the situation may be. Sunil Chhetri might have lost his place in the starting eleven for the side but his impact of the bench has been commendable. Edgar Mendez and Jorge Pereyra Díaz’s combination play upfront can create problems for Mohun Bagan. In terms of team selection, Suresh Singh Wangjam and Vinith Venkatesh will likely undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Jose Molina Sets Sights on ISL 2024–25 Cup After Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Semi-Final Win Over Jamshedpur FC.

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mohun Bagan Super Giant face Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2024-25 final on Saturday, April 12. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2024-25 final will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (also known as Salt Lake Stadium) and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Final Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, JioStar has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC final match live telecast on the Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus TV (Malayalam commentary) channels. Check Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bengaluru FC, live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. OneFootball will also provide live streaming viewing option of the ISL 2024-25 internationally. Both these sides will likely cancel each other out in regulation time and the winner might be well decided on penalties here.

