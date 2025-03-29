The Indian Super League (ISL) is back in action with the play-offs after a successful league stage which saw Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinch the shield title. Bengaluru FC finished in the third position of the ISL 2024-25 league stages and they will take on Mumbai City FC, who just made it to the play-offs by finishing in the sixth position, in the first one-legged play-off tie. Bengaluru FC will be disappointed that they started well to the season but could not hold on to their form while Mumbai City FC are the defending winners of the ISL knockout cup. Hence, both will want to win this match and take another step towards the title which would be a redemption for their poor league shield campaign. India To Play Thailand, Mongolia, Timor Leste, Iraq in Group B of AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Bengaluru FC, playing at home, may opt for a more aggressive stance, pressing high and looking to take control early. Their high-intensity approach and short passing style of football under Gerard Zaragoza could disrupt Mumbai City FC’s rhythm. However, Mumbai City FC, fresh off a victory over Bengaluru FC in their final league game, have consistently stuck to their possession-based attacking philosophy. No matter the opponent or venue, they have shown they can dictate play and deliver results. Petr Kratky will look to use it effectively to counter Bengaluru FC and move on to the semi-final with a win.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bengaluru FC will host Mumbai City FC in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 play-off clash on Saturday, March 29. The Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore, India and it has a scheduled time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, JioStar has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC play-off match live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels and Asianet Plus TV (Malayalam commentary) channels. Check Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC live streaming options below. Football Legend Ronaldinho Arrives in Chennai Ahead of India-All Stars vs Brazil Legends Clash (Watch Video).

How to Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. OneFootball will also provide live streaming viewing option of the ISL 2024-25 Internationally. Expect a quality game of football with Bengaluru FC securing a narrow win here.

