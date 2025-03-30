NorthEast United will be facing Jamshedpur in the second knock-out game of the Indian Super League. The Highlanders finished the group phase of the tournament at the fourth spot with 38 points. Their opponents Jamshedpur too managed 38 points but an inferior goal difference pushed them to the fifth spot. However, these rankings will count for nothing this evening as the pressure of a knock-out fixture is completely different. NorthEast United were able to beat Jamshedpur twice in the league this season and it does give them the psychological edge in the build-up to the tie. Opponent Jamshedpur are an unpredictable side and on their day, they can beat the very best in the league. NorthEast United versus Jamshedpur will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioHotstar app from 7:30 PM IST. Bengaluru FC Register Biggest Win in ISL Playoffs History To Defeat Mumbai City FC 5–0, Move Into Semi-Finals.

Alaeddine Ajaraie has been the star performer in attack for NorthEast United and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet here. Mohammed Benammer will slot in as the defensive midfielder and try and shield the backline. Macarton Nickson and Thoi Singh will push forward from midfield and support the attacking play.

Javier Siverio is the focal point in the final third for Jamshedpur and he will be supported there by Mohammad Sanan and Imran Khan. Javi Hernandez is their key playmaker and he should occupy the pockets of spaces in midfield. Lazar Cirkovic and Sourav Das are the players that will be tasked with breaking up opposition passing lines. Bengaluru FC Head Coach Gerard Zaragoza Hails His Players Performance in ISL 2024–25 Knockout Clash Against Mumbai City FC.

When is NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Playoff Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

NorthEast United will face Jamshedpur FC in the ISL (Indian Super League) 2024-25 playoff (Knockout 2) match on Sunday, March 30. The NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC match is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong and it will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

For the ISL 2024-25 season, JioStar has the official broadcast rights in India. Fans in India can watch the NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC play-off match live telecast on the Star Sports 3 and Asianet Plus TV (Malayalam commentary) channels. Check NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC online viewing options below.

How to Watch NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the newly-branded streaming platform after the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger, will provide ISL 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. OneFootball will also provide live streaming viewing option of the ISL 2024-25 internationally. Expect a quality game of football with NorthEast United claiming a 2-1 win.

