Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get DOR vs BAY Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: It is the biggest game in Europe for a while as Borussia Dortmund take on German Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in a pulsating contest. The Der Klassiker as it is popularly known as could be a season-defining game for the two sides with hosts Borussia Dortmund trailing the Bavarians by 4 points with 11 games remaining. The two sides have won both their games since the resumption of the league post the COVID-19 break. With no fans in the Signal Iduna Park, the atmosphere may be damp, but the quality of the contest should more than make up for this loss. DOR vs BAY Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Football Match.

Lucian Favre is sweating on the fitness of star defender Mats Hummels who suffered a slight niggle against Wolfsburg. If the German defender sits out of the contest, Emre Can is the most likely replacement. Axel Witsel is part of the matchday squad although he is likely to sit on the bench considering his match fitness. Jadon Sancho and Julian Brandt should get the nod on the flanks with Thorgan Hazard coming off the bench. For the striker's role though, there is no looking past Erling Haaland.

Lucas Hernandez is pushing for a start for Bayern Munich against an out of form Jerome Boateng and should partner David Alaba. Thiago Alcantara and Serge Gnabry are a doubt for the game with fitness issues leaving coach Hansi Flick with some thinking to do. Ivan Perisic looks the most likely replacement for winger Serge Gnabry. Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski have operated well as a pair in the attacking third and Dortmund will be wary of their threat.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. The match will be played behind closed doors and will take place on May 26, 2020 (Tuesday). It is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

The clash will be live telecast on Star Sports as Star is the official broadcaster for Bundesliga 2019-20. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD and catch the live action of the football match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the game live on online platforms. With Star Sports as the official broadcaster for Bundesliga 2019-20, the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can live stream either on the Hotstar app or the www.hotstar.com website. Bayern Munich have calm heads in the squad which is much needed against an in form young side like Borussia Dortmund. The visitors will likely come out of the contest with a point.