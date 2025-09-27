Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: Inter Milan have been inconsistent in the early phases of their Italian Serie A campaign, with the Nerazurri struggling to keep pace with league leaders Napoli. They face Cagliari in an away tie this evening, where a victory will be crucial for the visitors. Cristian Civu saw his team defeat Sassuolo in the last match and given the enormity of the job at his disposal, the team cannot afford to fall behind in the title race. Opponents Cagliari are seventh and head into the fixture on the back of two wins. They will hope that playing in front of their supporters will help them succeed. Cagliari versus Inter Milan will be streamed on DAZN from 12:15 AM IST. Juventus 4–3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26: 19-Year-Old Vasilije Adzic’s Stoppage Time Goal Hands La Vecchia Signora Win As Hakan Calhanoglu’s Brace Goes in Vain.

Gabriele Zappa and Fabio Pisacane are ruled out of the contest for Cagliari owing to injuries. Gennaro Borrelli and Semih Kilcsoy will partner in the attacking third, with Michael Folorunsho slotting in behind him as the attacking midfielder. Michel Adopo, Matteo Prati, and Alessandro Deiola are all expected to sit deep and midfield and try and hit Inter Milan on the break.

Inter Milan will line up in their customary 3-5-2 formation with Yan Sommer in goal and Francesco Acerbi, Manuel Akanji, and Alessandro Bastoni in defence. Lautaro Martinez is fit and will partner with Marcus Thuram in the final third. Petar Sucic is a technically astute player and he will control the tempo of the game for Inter Milan, allowing Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu to venture forward. Lionel Messi Shares Heartwarming Moment With Fan in Wheelchair, Argentine Legend Signs Jersey After Scoring Brace in New York City vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Date Sunday, September 21 Time 12:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Unipol Domus, Cagliari Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN (live streaming), no live telecast available

When is Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Inter Milan will take on Cagliari in Serie A 2025-26 on Sunday, September 28. The Cagliari vs Inter Milan Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at the Unipol Domus, Cagliari and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Cagliari vs Inter Milan Serie A online viewing options. Bizarre! Sweating AS Monaco Players Strip Down to Their Underwear on Plane After AC Malfunction Before UCL 2025-26 Clash Against Club Brugge; Team Forced to Delay Travel (Watch Video).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Cagliari vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

However, fans in India might have live streaming viewing options of Serie A 2025-26 matches. Fans might be able to watch online live streaming of the Cagliari vs Inter Milan Serie A 2025-26 match on the DAZN app and website. Inter Milan have an incredible record against Cagliari, unbeaten in 14 out of their last 15 meetings. Expect the visitors to prevail in this tie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2025 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).