As Inter Miami CF won 0-4 in the MLS 2025 against New York City, and qualified for playoffs, the Argentine legend Lionel Messi netted a brace. His performance did win the praise of millions yet again, but what he did next will surely win hearts. After the match, when Leo Messi was walking by the sidelines, to exit from the pitch and enter the dressing room, he spotted a lady in a wheelchair among the many fans waiting for a glimpse of him, and hoping for his autograph. Messi signed an autograph on a jersey the lady had before exiting the pitch at Citi Field in New York. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner struck a brace with goals in the 74th and 86th minutes of the game. New York City FC 0-4 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Hits Brace As Herons Qualify For Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs.

Lionel Messi Signs Jersey For Fan in Wheelchair:

2 goals, 1 assist 🔥 Messi signs off from New York 🗽 pic.twitter.com/AZoMCAiBp7 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 25, 2025

