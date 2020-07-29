Cagliari vs Juventus Free Live Streaming Online: Newly crowned Italian champions Juventus have an away game against Cagliari coming up tonight as the Serie A season is slowly reaching its end. Maurizio Sarri in his first season in charge of the Bianconeri has not impressed much but winning the championship in a COVID hit season surely counts for success. With Champions League coming up in early August, Juventus will be keen on their players being fresh and hence we can see some squad rotation tonight. Opponents Cagliari have been dreadful since the resumption of the league, winning just twice in this period. They will need to improve significantly if they are to battle Juventus tonight. Juventus Share Pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. Celebrating Serie A 2019–20 Title Win Ahead of Their Trip to Cagliari (See Post).

Cagliari have been hit by a spate of injury issues with key players like Radja Nainggolan, Christian Oliva, Luca Pellegrini, Leonardo Pavoletti missing from the squad with fitness concerns. Nahitan Nandez is suspended owing to the accumulation of cards which is another blow. Joao Pedro and Giovanni Simeone in the attacking third can conjure up some chances for the hosts provided Riccardo Ladinetti in midfield finds his passing range early. Luca Ceppitelli in a three-men backline is the leader in defence with a lot riding on his shoulders as Cagliari look to shut stop. How to Watch Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019–20 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of CAG vs JUV & Football Score Updates on TV.

Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Light will undergo late fitness test to determine their availability for the match while Danilo is out. Adrian Rabiot’s absence opens up an opportunity for Aaron Ramsey, who has not got many outings this season. Gonzalo Higuain will likely be the lead striker for the team with Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the left flank. Rodrigo Bentancur keeps things ticking for Juventus and Cagliari will do well to man-mark him.

When is Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Cagliari vs Juventus match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Sardegna Arena on July 30, 2020 (Tuesday mid-night). the game has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST. CAG vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Cagliari vs Juventus Football Match.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Serie A 2019-20 in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of Cagliari vs Juventus clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Cagliari vs Juventus can be viewed online on OTT platform SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Networks. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2019-20 matches. Juventus could make light work of Cagliari despite their inconsistency off late. Expect Cristiano Ronaldo to be on the scoresheet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).