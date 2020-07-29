Juventus beat Sampdoria 2-0 to clinch the Serie A 2019-20 title and secure a record ninth successive scudetto. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for the hosts before Federico Bernardeschi doubled the lead in the second half to secure the championship. The players certainly partied that night following the victory and Juventus took to social media some pic from the team dressing room ahead of their away match against Cagliari. Here’s How Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Juventus Players Celebrated Ninth Serie A Title in a Row (Watch Photos and Videos).

Juventus took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from that night at the Juventus dressing room and asked their fans if they were still partying for the Serie A title win. "Are you still celebrating, Bianconeri? 😁🏆🇮🇹 #Stron9er,” the club captioned the images. It also used a hashtag “#Stron9er” referring to its record ninth successive Serie A title –a feat that is unmatched by any other team in Europe’s top-five leagues. How to Watch Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019–20 Live Streaming Online in India.

Juventus Players Celebrate Serie A Title Win

View this post on Instagram Are you still celebrating, Bianconeri? 😁🏆🇮🇹 #Stron9er A post shared by #Stron9er🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@juventus) on Jul 28, 2020 at 9:58am PDT

In the pictures, the players can be seen partying and jumping in joy in the team dressing room after their victory over Sampdoria. In one picture, some players can even be seen sprinkling some champagne on manager Maurizio Sarri. Cristiano Ronaldo was also present in the pictures and could be seen joining his teammates in singing and partying.

Meanwhile, Juventus will travel to Cagliari for their penultimate Serie A 2019-20 match on Wednesday night. The clash against Cagliari will also be their final away match in the league with the Bianconeri hosting Roma at home on Sunday for their final league game of the season. They will also be presented with the trophy following their game against Roma.

