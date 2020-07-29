Juventus (JUV) will travel to take on Cagliari (CAG) in the latest round of Serie A 2019-20 fixtures. CAG vs JUV match will be played at the Sardegna Arena on July 29, 2020 (late Wednesday night). This will be Bianconeri’s first game as the champions of Italy and will be looking to gather momentum ahead of the Champions League campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming of Cagliari vs Juventus can scroll down below. Juventus Share Pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. Celebrating Serie A 2019–20 Title Win Ahead of Their Trip to Cagliari (See Post).

With the title already secured, Maurizio Sarri will be tempted to rest some of regulate starters and give fringe players an opportunity. Gonzalo Higuain, Aaron Ramsey are expected to get minutes in tonight’s match. Cagliari, on the other hand, are looking for a top-10 finish and a win will take them to 12th in the table. Here’s How Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Juventus Players Celebrated Ninth Serie A Title in a Row (Watch Photos and Videos).

Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gianluigi Buffon (JUV) can be picked as your keeper for this clash.

Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Pellegrini (CAG), Juan Cuadrado (JUV) and Danillo (JUV) can be selected as your defenders.

Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rajda Naingollan (CAG), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Douglas Costa (JUV) and Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV) must be the players in your midfielder.

Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Giovani Simeone (CAG), Joao Pedro (CAG) and Gonzalo Higuain (JUV) can be selected as your forwards.

Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gianluigi Buffon (JUV), Pellegrini (CAG), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Danillo (JUV), Rajda Naingollan (CAG), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Douglas Costa (JUV), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Giovani Simeone (CAG), Joao Pedro (CAG) and Gonzalo Higuain (JUV).

Gonzalo Higuain (JUV) must be selected as your captain while Rajda Naingollan (CAG) can be selected as the vice-captain.

