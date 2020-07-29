Juventus will travel to Cagliari for their next Serie A 2019-20 fixture have already secured their ninth successive league title with a win over Sampdoria on Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Juventus before Federico Bernardeschi doubled the lead to clinch the championship. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and football frenzy fans in India searching for how to watch Juventus vs Cagliari match in India can scroll below for all details, including live telecast, online live streaming and live score updates for the Cagliari vs Juventus match in Serie A 2019-20. Fans and Revenue Expected to Surge in Portugal As Cristiano Ronaldo Travels Home for Champions League Campaign With Juventus.

Cagliari are winless in their last eight Serie A matches and have not won a game since their successive wins over SPAL and Torino in June when the league resumed. In their last eight league games, Cagliari have lost four and drawn the other four. Take a look at all the details to follow live action and watch the Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A match in India. Pele Hails ‘Modern Athlete’ Cristiano Ronaldo After Juventus Star Secures Serie A 2019–20 Title.

Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Cagliari match in a Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Sardegna Arena in Cagliari. The match will take place on July 29, 2020 (Wednesday midnight) and it has a scheduled start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Cagliari vs Juventus Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

In India, fans can follow the live action of Cagliari vs Juventus match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters for Serie A 2019-20 in India Fans can catch the live telecast on Sony Ten 1 & HD or Sony Ten 2 & HD channels. Live streaming will be available in SonyLiv, the OTT platform of Sony Sports. Online fans in India can follow the match live on online platforms.

Juventus have already secured the Serie A 2019-20 title and currently lead the second-placed Inter Milan by four points with a game in hand. Cagliari have 42 points from 36 matches and are placed 14th in the Serie A points table.

