Carlton Chapman, former Indian football captain and East Bengal midfielder, died in Bangalore on October 12 (Monday). Chapman, who captained East Bengal to the National Football League title in 2001, was 49 at the time of death. Reports of his untimely demise first emerged on Twitter. Chapman, a midfielder by trade, also played for JCT Mills alongside the likes of I.M. Vijayan and Bhaichung Bhutia and had two successful spells at East Bengal. He retired from football in 2001 and had since then been coached several clubs, including the Kozhikode-based Quartz International football Academy.

Chapman came through the Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur and first joined East Bengal in 1993 and enjoyed two successful years with the Bengal club. His hat-trick against Iraqi club Al-Zawra in the Asian Cup Winners’ Cup remained the highlight of his first spell at the Kolkata club.

In 1995, Chapman joined JCT Mills and was an instrumental member of the side that won the inaugural National Football League title in 1996. He also later played for FC Kochin before returning to East Bengal towards the latter half of his career. His bid adieu to his playing career with a second NFL title in 2001.

Post his retirement, Chapman went on to complete his coaching badges and coached several clubs over the years. He started as an assistant to Ranjan Choudhary at the Tata Football Academy and also had stints with the India U-19 football team. Chapman also coached Shillong-based club Royal Wahingdoh and guided the team to three Shillong Premier League wins. His last coaching assignment was a role as a technical director at the Quartz International Football Academy.

