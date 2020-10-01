Barcelona will take on Celta Vigo in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Balaidos on October 1, 2020 (late Thursday night). Oscar Garcia’s team are one of the few unbeaten teams in Spain’s domestic league this season and will be looking to keep that run going. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona in La Liga 2020-21 can scroll down below. Barcelona Confirms Signing Sergino Dest, Share a Video to Reveal Big Football Transfer News on Social Media.

The last time the two teams met on Vigo, the game ended in an exhilarating 2-2 draw which effectively ended Barcelona’s dream of winning a third consecutive league title. Iago Aspas scored a brilliant free-kick during that gams and traditionally has s good record against the Catalan giants. However, then Bluagranas have changed a lot since that defeat and would hope that the new manager and new players, can help get them a win this time around.

When is Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at Balaidos on October 2, 2020 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:00 am IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So fans will be unable to catch the live action of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona game will be available online. The game will be streamed live on the Facebook watch. So fans from India can tune into the Facebook page of La Liga to catch the live-action.

