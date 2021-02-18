Chennaiyin FC are up against NorthEast United FC in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Thursday (February 18). Both teams had entirely different journeys this season which makes the Highlanders firm favourites for this contest. While NorthEast United FC are placed at the fifth position with 26 points in 17 games, Chennaiyin FC are placed at the eighth position with 18 points from as many games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, strikers and mid-fielders for CFC vs NEUFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

NorthEast United FC are the favourites heading into the clash given the promising form of their strikers. On the other hand, former champions Chennaiyin FC have been already knocked out of the competition and only have the pride to play for. The two sides locked horns 13 times, with NorthEast United FC leading the head-to-head record 6-3. Notably, the two teams played out a goalless draw in their last meeting in the ISL. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Chennaiyin FC custodian Vishal Kaith (CFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy XI.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Eli Sabia (CFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Mashoor Shareef (NEUFC) and Nim Dorjee (NEUFC) will be selected as the four defenders.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Memo Moura (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC) and Federico Gallego (NEUFC) will be the three midfielders in the team.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Jakub Sylvestr (CFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC) and Deshorn Brown (NEUFC) will be picked as the three forwards in the side.

Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Vishal Kaith (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Mashoor Shareef (NEUFC), Nim Dorjee (NEUFC), Memo Moura (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Jakub Sylvestr (CFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC), Deshorn Brown (NEUFC)

Federico Gallego (NEUFC) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Jakub Sylvestr (CFC) can be chosen as vice-captain.

