Champions League Could Resume Without VAR As UEFA Look to Maintain Social Distancing Protocols: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting world to a halt as several competitions have been either cancelled or suspended until further notice. However, UEFA are planning a return of the Champions League and the Europa League in the upcoming months. But it is being reported that if the competition restarts it will be without Video Assistant Referees (VAR), as the governing body is looking to prevent overcrowding of the operating rooms. UEFA Hopeful of Completing Domestic Leagues By August.

The continental competitions were brought to a standstill during the last-16 stage as few ties still remain undecided. According to a report from French news outlet RMC Sport, UEFA could ditch VAR for the remainder of the UCL and UEL season to maintain social distancing in the referee. It is understood that the topic will be discussed during a meeting on Thursday. UEFA Champions League to Start in August With Matches Played Behind Closed Doors at Neutral Venues.

It is understood that if three referees were to work in the control room, they would break the social distancing protocols of staying at least two metres away from each other. UEFA are looking at other alternatives for VAR as use of plexiglass to separate referees is being discussed.

Earlier it was reported that UEFA are looking to end the 2019-20 season by the end of August as it will give the players a breathing period before the start of the next season. The remaining ties in the European competitions are expected to be completed in two weeks’ time in single-legged affairs and at a neutral venue.