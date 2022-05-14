It is time for the FA Cup finals as Chelsea take on Liverpool in the summit clash of England’s oldest competition in what is a repeat of this season's League Cup final. Liverpool won that game on penalties but Chelsea will be looking to avoid the mistakes of that match where they had plenty of chances to claim the prize. Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp, two of the finest brains in modern football, go head to head once again and over the years the duo have had some fantastic battles. Liverpool, currently on a 15-game unbeaten run, defeated Aston Villa 2-1 recently to stay relevant in the title race and also have a Champions League final showdown with Real Madrid. Chelsea on the other hand will be trophyless should they fail to beat Liverpool tonight. Chelsea versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 9:15 PM IST. Mateo Kovacic Injury Update: Chelsea Midfielder Likely To Miss FA Cup Final Against Liverpool

Thiago Silva is expected to return to the Chelsea starting eleven after being rested for the game against Leeds United. Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante have returned to first-team training and are in line to feature against the Reds, although it is highly likely that Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho start ahead of them. Romelu Lukaku is set to be the target man up front and he will be eager to help his club win a trophy.

Fabinho is likely to miss the contest for Liverpool after getting injured in the Aston Villa match. Jordan Henderson will play the anchor role in midfield with Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara pushing up. Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Ruben Diaz pick themselves up in the starting eleven and could terrorize the Chelsea defence with their relentless attacking streak.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2021-22 Final Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Chelsea vs Liverpool match in FA Cup 2021-21 will be played at the Wembley Stadium on March 14, 2022 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to start at 09:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2021-22 Final Football Match?

Chelsea vs Liverpool match will be live telecast on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of the FA Cup in India and will be live telecasting the matches. Fans can switch to Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 channels to follow the live-action of the FA Cup 2021-22 football match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Liverpool, FA Cup 2021-22 Final Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Pictures Network, will be live streaming the Chelsea vs Liverpool for its online fans in India. JioTV will provide free live streaming for its users. Chelsea will be compact and make themselves tough to beat but this Liverpool side have goals in them and should win their second title of the season.

