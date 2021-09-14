Chelsea and Zenit St Petersburg are all set to lock horns with each other in the UCL 2021-22 match. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So Chelsea had laid their hands on the coveted trophy in the last season and have continued with their dream run even this season so far in the EPL 2021-22. The Blues are yet to lose a single game in the Premier League this season. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group Stage: PSG, Manchester City Placed In Group A; Bayern Munich, Barcelona Drawn Together.

Talking about the Blues, they will be without the services of N’Golo Kante as the midfielder is yet to recover fully from his injury. Christian Pulisic has also been posted due to an injury that he picked while playing for his national side. Malang Sarr, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley have been named to the squad. For Zenit St Petersburg, there are a plethora of roaster issues. Dejan Lovren, Vyacheslav Karavaev and Magomed Ozdoev are ruled out due to injuries. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg, UEFA Champions League 2021-22m will be played at the Stamford Bridge on September 14, 2021 (Tuesday midnight). The match will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India. So fans can You can watch the game LIVE on Sony Ten 1 & Sony Ten 1 HD

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Zenit St Petersburg UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Football Match?

Those fans unable to follow the match live on television can follow the clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Group H UCL match online for fans in India.

