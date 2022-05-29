Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reinstated faith in his team's abilities, stating that they would make a return to the UEFA Champions League final once again next year. The Reds were handed a 1-0 defeat by Real Madrid in the UCL final a day ago with Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal of the game. Despite the loss, Klopp sounded confident that his team would compete in the final next year.

"These boys played an outstanding season. The two competitions we couldn't win, we didn't for the smallest possible margin: one point, 1-0. City during the season, they were one point better and tonight Madrid was one goal better," Klopp said, after Liverpool settled for the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this season.

"That says nothing about us. The difference between 2018 and now is that I see us coming again. In 2018, I wished it but I couldn't know but these boys are really competitive, they have an incredible attitude. It is a fantastic group. We will go again definitely. Tomorrow we will celebrate the season. It is good we don't have to do that immediately but after a night's sleep and maybe another speech from me, the boys will realise how special it was what we did," he added.

Real Madrid won a record-extending 14th UCL title with this win.

The German further added his side would bounce back stronger next year. While speaking to BT Sport, he said, "Where's it [the final] next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel."

