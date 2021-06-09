Copa America 2021 has been facing a lot of setbacks. First Columbia was stripped off from hosting the tournament due to COVID-19, then Argentina back out due to similar reasons. Brazil was made the host of the tournament and this decision also was criticised severely as Brazil is also battling with the deadly disease of COVID-19. Now, the Supreme Court on Brazil has scheduled a hearing to decide whether the Copa America 2021 should be hosted in the country. The session is based on a couple of requests to block Brazil from hosting the tournament. Team Brazil Boycotts Copa America 2021, Casemiro Suggests His Entire Squad is Against the Idea of Hosting Tournament in Brazil.

The Copa America 2021 is all set to start on June 14, 2021. "Given the extraordinary nature of the case, I hereby grant the request to include the matter in an extraordinary virtual session of the court, to be held on Thursday, June 10," said the Chief Justice of the 11-member court Luiz Fux. Earlier the players of Brazil had decided to boycott the tournament. Casemiro in fact had refused to even appear before the press before the World Cup 2022 qualifier match against Ecuador.

He had further stated that everybody on the team has objected to the tournament being held in Brazil. Even the Mayor of Rio de Janeiro had said that they would cancel the matches if the theCOVID-19 situation in the city does not improve. As of now, there have been strict lockdowns imposed in the city of Rio de Janeiro. It would be interesting to see how things pan out for the tournament.

