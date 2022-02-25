Apart from his sensational football skills, Cristiano Ronaldo is also hailed one of the fittest sports stars in the world and there's absolutely no doubt over his fitness and athletic abilities, even while he continues to play each week at the age of 37! But that's not all. The Manchester United forward feels that he can go on playing for four-five more years and hope to add some more trophies to his collection. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Here’s How the Russian Attack on Ukraine Left an Impact on Sports

Ronaldo, in interaction with DAZN, said, "I know there are not many years to go before I stop playing, hopefully, four or five more, but I hope to keep winning things. My life has been a very beautiful journey. I have left my mark everywhere I've been. I don't think there's any player in history who can reach, well, the numbers he can reach, but to have that pride of saying 'wherever I've been, I've left my mark'. And that makes me happy."

He also said, "The facts are facts, the rest doesn’t matter at all. That’s why I’m very happy with my form, I’m still scoring goals, helping both in the national team and at Manchester United and that’s why I want to continue like this."

The Portugal star has been in decent form for Manchester United this season. He has scored 15 goals in all competitions so far and would perhaps to add some more to this tally before the season ends. Commenting further on the maturity he has gained with age, he said, "You have to be intelligent and say that when you are eight [years old], 20 or 25, it's not the same as being 35. That's maturity, experience, the intelligence to understand that maybe you lose some things, but you pick up other things and have the right balance to be able to continue competing and be at the highest level."

Ronaldo had a quiet performance as per his standards against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The first leg finished 1-1 and now, it is all on the second leg in Old Trafford to find one winner, who would progress to the quarters.

