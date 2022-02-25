The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine have had a serious impact on sports as well. After Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there have been significant developments in sports, one of the most prominent ones being the relocation of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final from St Petersburg to Paris. Also in a huge development, Formula One have cancelled Russian Grand Prix.

Sports and Russia-Ukraine conflict - UEFA moves Champions League Final from St Petersburg to Paris - Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix - Manchester United drops Aeroflot as sponsor - Schalke 04 remove Gazprom's name from their shirts, company executive quits team board — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 25, 2022

