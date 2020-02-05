Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 35th Birthday, Fans Flood Internet With Wishes for Juventus Star

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty)

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is celebrating his 35th birthday today (February 5, 2020) and fans have flooded the internet with wishes for the Portugal national captain. Ronaldo is considered by many as one of the best players of his generation and his accolades serve him right. At 35, the Portuguese is showing no signs of slowing down as he looks to win yet another league title with Juventus and since the turn of the year has scored 10 goals in six games. Earlier this month, he also became the fastest player to net 50 goals for the Italian club. Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 Times Juventus Star Impressed us With his Humane Gestures (Watch Video).

From impressing Sir Alex Ferguson as an 18-year-old in a friendly match to winning almost every possible trophy at international and club level, Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name as one of the greatest of his generation. He started his career at Portuguese club Sporting CP before securing a move to Manchester United in 2003 – a world record fee for a teenager at that time. After spending six trophy-laden years in England, Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid for a world-record transfer fee at that time of 80 million pounds. In July 2018, the Portuguese stunned the world when he left the record Spanish champions for Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo 35th Birthday Special: Here’s a Look at All Possible Records Juventus Star Can Break This Year.

Happy Birthday

🎉 Happy 35th Birthday, @Cristiano! 🏟 994 Games ⚽️ 722 Goals 🎯 251 Assists 🏆 29 Trophies 🏅 5 Ballon d'Or awards ✅ Most goals EVER in @ChampionsLeague ⚪️ @RealMadrid's all-time top goalscorer 🇵🇹 @SelecaoPortugal's most capped player & all-time top goalscorer 🐐 Elite. pic.twitter.com/t2GljNAMgd — SPORF (@Sporf) February 5, 2020

Appreciation Tweet

Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo CR7 (Ototo) at 35 appreciation tweet A short THREAD 🧵 pic.twitter.com/l6QPA0wzUw — Zoba K Yamah (@UtdChi) February 5, 2020

Feliz Aniversario

🎉 Happy 35th birthday to the greatest footballer of all time. Feliz Aniversário, @Cristiano. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0oS3tfQ3C0 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 5, 2020

Happy 35th

Born in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal. The skinny Portuguese boy who went on to become the greatest player in the history of football. Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wzAoeOPKRw — Volqx Assistant • (@volqx__) February 5, 2020

Living Legend

Happy birthday to Cristiano Ronaldo! 🎂 The #GOAT who makes age just number turns 35 today! Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 years old today. Happy birthday to the living legend! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/o3ymJRDNci — Cousin_C.Ronaldo.🏆 (@Timi_CR7) February 5, 2020

Different Version's of Ronaldo

Which is your favourite version of Cristiano Ronaldo? 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Qd0W30pkZG — Goal (@goal) February 5, 2020

Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has been enjoying a great time in Italy as he won the league title in his very first year and looks on his way to lift the second consecutive Serie A trophy. But the former Real Madrid star will be hungry for Champions League glory with his new club, a title which he has already won five times.