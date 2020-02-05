Happy Birthday Cristiano Ronaldo: 5 Times Juventus Star Impressed us With his Humane Gestures (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the best footballers in the world. The Juventus star has turned 35 today and is on the verge of breaking a plethora of records. The footballer is not only known for the kind of a game he presents on the field but also for his down to earth nature which only escalates his fan base. In the course of his career, CR7 might have changed a few clubs but that hasn’t stopped him from being humane to his peers and the fans. On his birthday, we share five instances where CR7 won hearts by his gestures: Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Five-Time Ballon d’Or Winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo Walking off Edinson Cavani

This happened during the FIFA World Cup 2018 when Portugal was playing against Uruguay when the PSG forward Edinson Cavani picked up discomfort and was seen limping. Cristiano Ronaldo decided to not let him walk alone but preferred to support him. The former Manchester United star was seen walking him off the field. While a lot of them said that CR7 was doing this for attention, many of them hailed the football star for the act. 2018 FIFA World Cup Video Diaries: Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Edinson Cavani; Wins Hearts With His Gesture

What is the real story? Cristiano Ronaldo helps Edinson Cavani off the field with his side being 2-1 down against Uruguay or is it that the referee ask to help him off so no time is wasted. #WorldCup⁠ ⁠ #URUPOR #URU⁠ ⁠ #POR⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/t4IwohZoXl — John Ogun (@johnOEsq) July 1, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo sends entire Portugal U17

This time it was the Under-17 Portugal girls team that got shoes as a gift from the Juventus star. The 35-year-old rewarded the team after the team went on to beat Latvia 4-0 to qualify for the elite round of Euro 2020 qualification. The official page of the Portugal team shared the video of the cute message that CR7 had for the young girls.

Cristiano Ronaldo Consoles Mohamed Salah

This happened during the Champions League 2017-18 finals that Mohamed Salah had a rough tackle with Sergio Ramos. The Egyptian star fell on the other side and left his shoulder dislocated. Liverpool vs Real Madrid match was held in Kyiv and the Reds were left in the lurch after Salah was injured. Cristiano Ronaldo was seen consoling the Liverpool striker.

https://twitter.com/gunner_x49/status/1000640409738141697?s=20

Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Nemanja Matic’s Kids

After Cristiano Ronaldo braced a goal for Portugal against Serbia, he was seen catching up with Nemanja Matic’s kids. Matic plays for Serbia and post the match, he took his kids to meet CR7. Like a thorough gentleman, CR7 posed with the kids with a wide smile on his face. Check out the video below:

Nemanja Matic waited outside Portugal’s changing room after Serbia played Portugal so that his son could get a picture with Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/WvtdrVvJtL — Football On Tap (@footballontap) September 8, 2019

Ronaldo Photobombs Yumin Primary School Teacher

Ronaldo was on a visit to Singapore for the Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship and went to a primary school. Needless to say, the fans had gathered in huge numbers to get selfies and autographs from him. This also included the primary school teacher who was recording a selfie video while the football star was on his way to the stage. CR7 notices this and photobombed the video, shaking her shoulders playfully. Check out the video below:

On his birthday, the entire team of LatestLY.com wishes the Juventus footballer a Very Happy Birthday. We hope that the Juventus star continues to keep up his goal scoring and continues to shatter more records. Happy Birthday once again!