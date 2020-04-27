Cristiano Ronaldo Enjoys Morning Workout With a Cycling Session (Watch Video)

File image of Cristiano Ronaldo during work out (Photo Credits: @Cristiano/Twitter)

Lisbon, April 27: He has not played competitive football for some time now with the Italian Serie A suspended since March 9. But that has not stopped Juventus' superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo from keeping himself as fit as possible. The Portuguese former Manchester United and Real Madrid goal-machine has been sharing videos of his workout drills on social media and on Monday, the 35-year old was seen doing a cycling session.

"Morning workout with a cycling session....these wheels are on fire," Ronaldo said in a tweet with a video where he is seen cycling at rapid pace and also showing off his biceps. He was clad in a green sweatshirt, wearing shorts and also had a cap on. Ronaldo has reportedly moved out of his seven-story mansion in his hometown Madeira to a rented complex near a quaint fishing village. Cristiano Ronaldo to Convert Pestana CR7 Hotels to Hospitals, Provide Free Treatment to Coronavirus Patients.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Tweet

Morning workout with a cycling session....these wheels are on fire 🔥 😂💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/lcHnUbGQ8m — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 27, 2020

Portuguese news outlet Correio da Manha's magazine Vidas had said the forward had moved to a detached five-bed home near the fishing village of Canical in the east of Madeira which was costing him nearly 4000 Euros a week to rent. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpse of His Morning Workout Session in Latest Instagram Video.

Serie A sides will be allowed to return to individual training from next week after Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave the go-ahead for professional sports teams to resume training in May amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped that Serie A fixtures could resume between May 27 and June 2 -- with an end date for the season of early August. However, no formal date has been announced for the resumption of the league, even before empty stands.

Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and Serie A has been suspended since March 9. Juventus are currently at the top and every team has at least 12 games left to play.

However, on Sunday, Italy reported 260 new deaths -- the lowest daily toll since March 14. Last week, Serie A's 20 clubs had voted unanimously to complete the league season.