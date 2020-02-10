Cristiano Ronaldo Posts an Inspiring Message for the Team After Juventus Loses to Hellas Verona (Watch Video)

Team Juventus (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo continued with his goal-scoring spree in the 10 consecutive matches for Juventus and became the first player to do so in the history of Serie A 2019-20. However, his goal could not save Juventus from facing a 2-1 loss against Hellas Verona. After the match, the former Real Madrid player went on to post an inspiring message for the team. Talking about the match, either of the teams could not find the net in the first half of the game. But it was at 65th minute of the game that the Juventus star scored the first goal of the match and put the Bianconeri on 1-0. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Juventus Player to Strike Goals in 10 Consecutive Matches, Twitterati Hail CR7’s Amazing Consistency.

Fabio Borini was the one who scored an equaliser at the 76th minute and then at the 86th minute Giampaolo Pazzini converted a penalty into a goal and thus put Verona on 2-1. Team Juventus could not score a goal post this and thus faced their third loss in Serie A 2019-20. Now, let’s have a look at what Ronaldo had to say to the team after they lost to Verona.

Talking about Serie A 2019-20, Juventus now stands on number two after Inter Milan won a derby game against AC Milan. Both the teams have 54 points in their kitty. Inter Milan has replaced Juventus on number one slot. Talking about Bianconeri, they have won 17 games out of 23. The team has faced three draws and lost an equal number of matches. Lazio stands on number three with 53 points. Talking about