Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Juventus Player to Strike Goals in 10 Consecutive Matches, Twitterati Hail CR7’s Amazing Consistency

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: @juventusfcen)

Crashing prominent records and Cristiano Ronaldo certainly, go hand in hand and the legendary striker achieved one more prestigious feat during Juventus' Serie A clash against Hellas Verona clash at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona. By striking the nets in 65th minute of the game, Ronaldo became the first-ever Juventus' player to score a goal in 10 consecutive matches. Although, his efforts went in vain as Verona won the clash by 2-1. However, the fans went berserk by the amazing consistency of CR7 and hailed him on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes the Second Fastest Player to Reach 50-Goal Mark in the History of Italian Football.

Ronaldo, who turned 35 last week, is certainly ageing like fine wine and seems to get better with time. The record was previously held by David Trezeguet who struck the nets for Juventus in nine consecutive matches back in 2005. Well, the record stood for over a decade. However, the Portuguese maestro eventually managed to break it. Moreover, Ronaldo has now scored 15 goals in his last 10 outing for Juventus which includes a hat-trick against Cagliari and braces against Fiorentina, Parma, Udinese. Meanwhile, let's look at how netizens reacted on Ronaldo's prolific goal-scoring streak.

Amazing Consistency!!

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first Juventus player in history to score in 10 straight Serie A matches 🔥 35 years old and still breaking records 💪 pic.twitter.com/hYsvqP03tm — Michey miles 💖🔥 (@MicheyMiles) February 9, 2020

Ronaldo All Above!!

we are talking about who’s better not who the better team player is👎🏾 ronaldo is superior — ً (@Jonin214) February 9, 2020

Is it So?

Ronaldo became the first player to score 10 goals a season for 11 seasons mate Messi the vanilla midget couldnt even do that — Undisputed Chapo Bay Bay (@Big_Chapi) February 9, 2020

Ronaldo The Best!!

Ronaldo first player to score in 10 straight matches . I always say that Ronaldo is my best no 9 in the world no one can be compare to him pic.twitter.com/DyMsD1FaLk — Dimaria (@Dimaria4567) February 8, 2020

Some More Stats!!

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player in the World who has scored for 10 games in a row in 3 different competitions! UCL ✔ La Liga ✔ Serie A ✔ This man has no limits 🔥 👑 pic.twitter.com/kFw9SQKXAp — Miraaj Khan (@iam__wazir) February 8, 2020

Speaking of the during Juventus vs Hellas Verona clash, Ronaldo struck the first goal of the match in the 65th minute of the game and put his side on the driver’s seat. However, the Italian side made a brilliant comeback as Fabio Borini and Giampaolo Pazzini struck goals in the 76th and 85th minute of the match respectively and guided their side to an emphatic win. Nevertheless, Juventus are still at the pinnacle of the Series A points table with 54 points and their next match is against Milan in the first leg of Copa Italia semi-final.