Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the names that could make an exit from the club by the end of this season. The team might have won the Coppa Italia 2020-21 title but the team is on the brink of losing the Champions League spot. With this, it is widely reported that CR7 could make an exit from the club soon. Not very long ago, the Juventus star was seen sending off his high-end luxurious cars and now it is reported that CR7 has started moving out things from his mansion in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Teammates from Juventus’ Locker Room After Club’s Coppa Italia 2020-21 Title Win (View Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo was strongly linked to Manchester United and his former club Real Madrid. But both seemed to have looked away from him and focus in another direction. This leaves him only with a couple of options - Sporting Lisbon and PSG. Recently Neymar Jr had also expressed his desire to play alongside Ronaldo. So it could be very likely that CR7 could don PSG colours in the upcoming season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Juventus in 2018 after snapping ties with Real Madrid. He was with the Los Blancos for nine long years and the fans were quite dishearted with CR7's decision to cut ties with Real Madrid. The Portugal star has been the highest goal-scorer in the Serie A 2020-21 season but that has surely not helped the Bianconeri as they not only lose the league title but also are still lurking for a spot in the UCL.

