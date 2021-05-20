Fino Alla Fine or 'until the end'-- Cristiano Ronaldo didn't hold his emotions back while expressing his happiness after Juventus trounced Atalanta 2-1 in Coppa Italia on Thursday. Taking to Instagram after the match, the 34-year old posted a picture of him and his teammates where they appear to be energised, shirtless, and in jubilation of what they have achieved. This Instagram post surely puts some of Ronaldo's transfer speculations to rest as of now. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Calls CR7 ‘Greatest of All Time’, Shares Footballer’s Latest Pic With Coppa Italia Trophy.

After all, it has been a very difficult season for the Bianconeri. Placed fifth in the Serie A, they are still unsure of a Champions League berth. Inter, a few days ago broke their Scudetto winning streak. Coach Andrea Pirlo has been of the receiving end of a lot of criticism. And their star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been rumoured to leave.

Juventus Locker Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

But the trophy surely seemed to have calmed a bit of heat that Juventus had been receiving quite recently. And Gianluigi Buffon finally has a proper farewell from a club he has served for so many years. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo Wild Celebrations With Team Juventus After Winning Coppa Italia 2021 Title (Watch Videos).

Talking about the match, Juventus opened the scoring through Dejan Kulusevski, who netted a curler from close range in the 31st minute. All seemed to have worked well for Juventus till the 41st minute when Ruslan Malinovskiy put Atalanta back into the game with a stunning strike past the defenders and finally Buffon in goal.

But Federico Chiesa, who arrived at Juventus from Fiorentina last year finally found the back of the net in the 73rd minute. He was denied earlier in the second half but the Italian didn't miss this time around, finding the bottom left corner of the net.

That moment effectively sealed the victory and effectively the title for Juventus, for whom this victory is sure to bring some joy after what has been a turbulent season. It can also signal the start of a dominating run--that they are used to having--in Italian football. Till then, Juventus fans would surely be celebrating hard and long with their club winning Copa Italia for the 14th time. And they would also be delighted and relaxed to understand that Ronaldo, might just be wanting to stay with them until the end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2021 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).