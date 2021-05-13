Cristiano Ronaldo has been blazing guns for Juventus ever since he has been signed by the Bianconeri. Last night he reached the 100-goal mark for Juventus during the game against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium - Citta del Tricolore. Cristiano Ronaldo after achieving the feat took to social media and shared a motivational post. He posted a snap with 100 goals and had an interesting caption to it. "Don’t stop here!" read the caption of the post. Juventus won the match 3-1 and led the team with Adrien Rabiot, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala scored goals. Gianluigi Buffon Makes A Stunning Save During Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2021, Bianconeri Praises the 43-Year-Old.

First, we shall have a look at the list of records by CR7:

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100 goals for Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the fastest player to score 100 goals in the history of Italian football. He took 105 games to achieve this feat.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 40 per cent of goals Juventus this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player in history to score 100 club goals in three countries. He scored 100 goals for Juventus, 450 goals for Real Madrid, 118 for Manchester United and 103 goals for Portugal's national football team.

Check out the post by CR7 below:

Juventus is currently placed on number five of the Serie A 2021 points table. After the game, Ronaldo urged the players to focus on the upcoming games in Serie A 2021 which will decide their fate for the upcoming season of the Champions League.

