Cristiano Ronaldo has returned t practice session ahead of Juventus vs Lyon, Champions League 2019-20 match which will be held later tonight at the Allianz Training Centre in Turin. The Portugal star further shared the pictures of himself on social media and Instagram story. Ronaldo has been in quite a form sine the start of the year. All eyes will be on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for the upcoming tie. This is the second match in the league and the home team sees Lyon in a better position at they lead the game 1-0 for now. Juventus Announces 22-Member Squad for Their Match Against Lyon in the Champions League 2019-20, Sam Khedira Out.

Lyon has lost four away games in the last five UEFA Champions League and has been winless in the last 10 knockout games. Their last away win in the knockout games had come in 2006 against PSV. On the other hand, the Old Lady must be wary of their record as they have been losing the last three of their Champions League home games. They lost to Real Madrid in April 2018 and Ajax in 2019. Now let's have a look at the pictures shared by Cristiano Ronaldo on social media.

One from his Insta story

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another one

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Last one

Team Juventus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ahead of the game the goalkeeper of the team Wojciech Szczęsny has fired a Cristiano Ronaldo to their opponents and has said that he is ready to perform another miracle for the team. The match will begin at 12.30 am IST. Ahead of the game, Juventus declared their 22-member squad for and they Sami Khedira has been ousted due to an injury.

