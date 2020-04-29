Cristiano Ronaldo to Spend Two Weeks in Quarantine Once He Rejoins Juventus Next Month

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo)

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Turin next week as Juventus have recalled its foreign players who flew to their homelands during the lockdown. The Football Association is looking to restart the league as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given green light for the players to return to training on May 4 with hopes of resuming the competition later in the month. However, it is reported that the players coming from overseas will have to spend two weeks in quarantine before resuming training. Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return to Training From May 4, 2020 As Serie A Clubs Agree To Ensure Season Completion.

Cristiano left Turin for his hometown in early March to be with his mother who had suffered a stroke and is now out of danger. But after the impact of coronavirus began to rise in Italy, Cristiano decided to stay with his family in Portugal with clubs permission. Kylian Mbappe Picks Cristiano Ronaldo as his Idol.

According to a report from Corriere dello Sport, Ronaldo who is currently in self-isolation with his family in Madeira will have to stay further 14 days in self-isolation when he returns to Turin as a standard procedure. Italy is one of the countries which has been affected the worst due to this pandemic as the country has seen more than 200,000 positive cases with the death toll rising close to 28,000.

It is also understood that Juventus forward Paulo Dybala will not join the squad in their training as the Argentine has been reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 for the fourth time in six weeks. Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani were the two other players from the team suffering from the virus and this puts doubt over their participation as well.

Speaking of Serie A, Juventus had a one-point advantage over second-placed Lazio before the suspension and will be hopeful of getting their hands on the ninth straight domestic title once the league restarts.