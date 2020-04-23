Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return to Training From May 4, 2020 As Serie A Clubs Agree To Ensure Season Completion: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Penalty Kick During Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia Match (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

If reports are to be believed, Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Juventus on May 4, 2020 to resume training as the Serie A clubs have agreed to complete the remaining season. The Italian footballers conducted a meeting via video conference and are looking to end the season and the games are expected to begin sometime later in May as there has been no fixed date for the return of the tournament. Now this piece of news will surely bring a smile on the faces of the fans who have been waiting for the live-action. Serie A Could Resume In a Month’s Time With Empty Stands, Squads Could Also Be Isolated in Training Camps.

The Serie A had been called off for an indefinite period of time owing to the coronavirus crisis in Italy. Now it is widely reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will fly to Juventus in the first week of May. Ronaldo who was in Madeira to visit his ailing mother is still there with his family and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. He has been busying keeping himself in shape for the rest of the season. Very often is he seen working out in his gym. Not very long ago a top doctor from Italy Giovanni Rezza, the head of infectious diseases at Italy’s National Institute of Health said that the season could be conducted if the team take proper precautions.

Serie A has been postponed since the first week of March this year. Prior to this, it was reported that Bundesliga will begin their matches behind closed doors and the club will take utmost precautions for the players and staff.