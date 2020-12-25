Cristiano Ronaldo is in the news again and this time for being voted as the Best Striker by the fans. With this, he went on to beat Robert Lewandowski and his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema. Ronaldo was voted as the best striker in Goal’s top XI which is powered by FIFA 21. Ronaldo led the table with 39 per cent votes gaining 10000 votes whereas, Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski ran close to the Portugal star with 25 per cent votes. Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe had 3200, 2934 and 2920 votes respectively. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Merry Christmas to Fans in This Captivating Video Shared by Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was also nominated for the FIFA Men's Player of the year award alongside Lionel Messi and Lewandowski. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi lost the award to Robert Lewandowski. Ronaldo has been in the news this year for numerous reasons including becoming the fastest player in Serie A to reach 50 goal mark, becoming the first Portugal player to net a hat-trick in the Italian League, Premier League and La Liga.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus lost their last match against Fiorentina in the Serie A 2020-21 by 3-0. Post this, Ronaldo posted one long note and apologised to fan for the pathetic season. He further promised the fans that the team will bounce back after the winter break and also mentioned that the season is far from over.

