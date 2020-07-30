Ciro Immobile is pulling ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for European Golden Shoe Award and Serie A top-scorer and there is very little the Portuguese star could do to catch the Italian. With the five-time Ballon d’Or winner failing to fond the back if the net in his latest outing against Cagliari, he lost further ground against the Lazio Striker who is now four goals clear of the 35-year-old. Cristiano Ronaldo Mercilessly Trolled With Funny Memes After Portuguese Star Fails to Score in Juventus’ 2–0 Loss to Cagliari (See Reactions).

Ciro Immobile added to his tally when Lazio played against Brescia on Wednesday night at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium. The 30-year-old scored the second goal of the game as the Sky Blues ran out 2-0 winners as they closed the gap between them and Inter Milan in second to just one point. With his strike, Ciro Immobile has now scored 35 league goals in the Serie A 2019-20 season. Juventus 2-0 Cagliari, Serie A 2019-20 Match Result: Cristiano Ronaldo Draw Blanks As Italian Champions Suffer Shock Defeat.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo played in a second-string Juventus side against Cagliari and was far from his best. With the Bianconeri midfield failing to create clear cut chances, the 35-year-old also wasn’t able to produce any sort of magic to get his side back in the game. Following this game, the five-time Ballon d’Or winners tally remains as 31 league goals for the season.

Ciro Immobile, who started the season with a bang, fell off the pace post lockdown but found his form back in recent weeks and now has moved to the top in the list for European Golden Shoe rankings. the 30-year-old's goal against Brescia saw him overtake Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski who scored 34 goals in the Bundesliga.

With one game left in Italy’s domestic league, the Lazio man looks set to win the first golden boot of his career unless Cristiano dies something magical on the final day. Immobile has finished as top-scorer of Serie A in two previous occasions but has never managed to win the award for most goals scored across the top European leagues.

