Juventus’ first game as the champions of Italy didn’t go according to plan as the Bainconeri were defeated by Cagliari in their latest Serie A fixture. Luca Gagliano and Giovani Simeone were on target for the Islanders as they sunk Juventus in their bid for a top 10 finish. With the Black & Whites drawing blanks in front of the goal, it meant that Cristiano Ronaldo lost further ground in the golden boot race as fans were quick to troll him. Juventus Relives Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hat-Trick Against Cagliari in January Ahead of Their Serie A 2019-20 Game (Watch Video).

With the title already secured, Maurizio Sarri had rested some key players for this clash, giving starts to the likes of 22-year-old Simpone Muratore. However, the move backfired as without their regular starters, the Bianconeri were not their usual self in the final third. Cristiano Ronaldo Lets His Hair Down on Yacht With Family, Fans Swim Across to Get a Glimpse of Juventus Star (Watch Video).

Maurizio Sarri’s men dominated the game with 65 per cent possession but were not able to make their dominance count as Walter Zenga’s team hit the champions on the counter-attack, scoring two unanswered goals in the first half, which was enough to give them all three points.

This loss was more damaging to Cristiano Ronaldo than Juventus as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now four goals behind Ciro Immobile in the race for European golden boot. Following a poor showing in front of the goal, fans trolled the Portuguese star as catch the Lazio striker seems difficult with just one game left in the season.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo when he is when he is surrounded by surrounded by 4 players 4 players pic.twitter.com/5gv0Yv7vnh — Dilax (@LeoPeak10) July 29, 2020

Ronaldo vs Cagliari

Cristiano Ronaldo Vs Cagliari | Skills & Goals | The Transexuel of the year 🔥pic.twitter.com/VM96P8LCyp — Juventus Biggest Fan (@Forlanista) July 29, 2020

Bad Day

No penalty for Cristiano Ronaldo vs almighty Cagliari -0 goals -0 Assists -0 key passes -0 chances created -4 big chances missed -6.1 match rating -5 dribbles failed -4 Areal duels lost HE'S DONE IT AGAIN, DISASTERCLASS NUMBER 968 FROM HIS 1000+ FRAUDULENT CAREER APPERANCAES🚮 pic.twitter.com/iY4CKMJVkQ — Ultimate10 (@ClassicMessi10) July 29, 2020

Against Cagliari

Cristiano Ronaldo vs almighty Cagliari•GOALS•ASSISTS•THE 🐐? pic.twitter.com/RrSdEWoeoA — هيام ابو العزم (@ibrahimabunajma) July 29, 2020

MVP

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Cagliari | Goals, assists, highlights | Dribbles | Key passes Serie a MVP ✔ Dubai D'or ✔ Robbed of ballon dor Golden Shoe ⏳ pic.twitter.com/fHWqMc0D8W — . (@ERNESTHDGAMERX) July 29, 2020

CR7 Fans

Tonight Cristiano Ronaldo is overtake Ciro Immobile. yes, you heard me right!🔥 Juventus is playing Cagliari tonight. in their first meetings Ronaldo scored a hattrick and i believe he will do same tonight 🤞🏿 CR7 fans what’s your thoughts on tonight’s game? https://t.co/CjjGXsvwFO pic.twitter.com/SKtIAho2rM — Iyanu Ma Shele 🙏🔱 (@Haybeesamad) July 29, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 31 league goals this season, and though golden boot award is far from his reach, the 35-year-old could still script another record if he manages to score against Roma on the final day. Felice Borel has netted 32 goals for the Binconeri in a single league season and the 35-year-old is just one strike away.

After the league season ends, Juventus have a job to do in the Champions League. After their loss against Lyon in February, the Black & Whites need to overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg if they are to continue their dream of lifting their first UCL trophy since the 1995-96 season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).