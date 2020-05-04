Cristiano Ronaldo's Representatives Accused of Leaking Paulo Dybala's COVID-19 News, Italian Newspaper Claims CR7 Doesn't Want to Return to Turin Anytime Soon!

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Getty)

Cristiano Ronaldo had once again landed in hot waters. This time it is because of his Juventus team who has been accused of leaking the details of CR7’s Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala. The claims have been made by an Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport who said that it could have been done by Ronaldo’s team because Portugal does not wish to return to Turin any sooner. Ronaldo is currently in Madeira along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his kids. Ronaldo was in Maderia to visit his ailing mother. If one may recall, Paulo Dybala was one of the first players to get diagnosed with COVID-19 virus. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return to Italy Delayed Due to Flying Restrictions in Spain.

Dybala’s girlfriend Oriana Sabatini was also clueless as to how the news of Dybala’s COVID-19 infection came from. While speaking to a channel she said it wasn’t them who broke the news. “Paulo has to do the latest tests and see what the outcome is, I don’t know where the latest news came from, certainly not from us," she told Canale9 back in March. Oriana was also tested positive with Paulo Dybala.

Contrary to the report, Ronaldo was all set to travel to Turin today but his return has been delayed due to flying restrictions in Spain. The report further said that Ronaldo who owns a £30million G650 Gulfstream attempted to take off on three occasions but couldn’t do so owing to the travel restrictions. Now Ronaldo will return to Italy late on Monday evening. After the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Serie A games in Italy had come to a halt. But now that the government has given a green signal for the practice to go on, things have started falling back in place.