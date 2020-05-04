Cristiano Ronaldo’s Return to Italy Delayed Due to Flying Restrictions in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way back to Italy after the government gave a green signal for the football teams to begin their practice. Now, Ronaldo who was in Madeira to visit his ailing mother along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his children was on his way back to Italy but has encountered a hitch. The Juventus star was on his way back through his private plane which is owned by him and is grounded back home, Madeira. As per various reports surfacing online, the five Time Ballon d’Or winner has been stuck in Spain due to the flying restrictions imposed in the country after the outbreak of the coronavirus. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and Father CR7 Explore Beautiful Madeira Island Amid Lockdown (View Post).

Ronaldo who owns a £30million G650 Gulfstream attempted to take off on three occasions but couldn’t do so owing to the travel restrictions. Now Ronaldo will return to Italy late on Monday evening. After the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Serie A games in Italy had come to a halt. But now that the government has given a green signal for the practice to go on, things have started falling back in place. Sassuolo was the first one to return to their training camp.

Once Ronaldo comes back to Italy he will be in isolation for the next 14 days. Whereas the players in Itlay will be resuming their practice as soon as the camps are announced while the ones who have travelled like CR7 will have to be isolated. However, Paulo Dybala who has been diagnosed with coronavirus will obviously stay away from football for a while.